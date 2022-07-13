Unicode has unveiled the design of new emojis that will appear this year and next

The Unicode Consortium has previewed the design of 31 new emoji that are expected to appear on iOS and Android in 2022 or 2023.

They are published on Emojipedia.

The new emojis include a shaking face, an exchangeable high-five gesture (which can also be used as a no or stop gesture), a goose, a donkey, a blackbird, a moose face, a jellyfish, a pea, ginger, a Wi-Fi symbol, and three hearts

The final design should be determined by September 2022, so some of the emoji may not make it into the update.