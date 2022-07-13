The Belarusian border guard detained the day before was going to fight against Russia

A border guard from Belarus who was detained the day before, who illegally crossed the border with Ukraine, said that he wanted to join the Ukrainian military for the war against Russia.

This was reported by the State Border Service.

"The detainee reported that he is a Belarusian border guard and serves in the Brest border group. He noted that he decided to commit the violation in order to join the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian aggressor," the service said.

The man also said that he had like-minded people regarding the need to confront Russia. A Belarusian border guard went to Ukraine with one of them, but on the way to the border they were discovered and chased with fire, so only he was able to cross the state border.

The service is now checking this information, after which it will make a decision on the further fate of the detainee.

The day before, it became known that a Belarusian border guard illegally crossed the border with Ukraine. He was detained on Ukrainian territory and given two days of arrest.