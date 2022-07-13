Perseverance took the tenth soil sample from Mars

The Mars rover of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Perseverance has collected the 10th soil sample on Mars as part of its mission.
This was reported by the press service of the American agency.
"I have already collected my 10th rock specimen seen here in the late afternoon Martian sun," the post reads.
The size of the last extracted sample is equal to the size of the little finger.
- On February 18, 2021, the Perseverance rover landed on Mars in the Jezero crater. After landing, he took several photos and recorded the sound. On February 22, NASA showed a video of Perseverance landing. Soon the rover began to send panoramic photos and recordings, and on April 5, it successfully landed the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars, thereby starting its flights.
- On December 16, Perseverance found the oldest rocks on the surface of the planet, and later took a sample of one of them.