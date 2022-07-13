News

Perseverance took the tenth soil sample from Mars

Sofiia Telishevska
The Mars rover of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Perseverance has collected the 10th soil sample on Mars as part of its mission.

This was reported by the press service of the American agency.

"I have already collected my 10th rock specimen seen here in the late afternoon Martian sun," the post reads.

The size of the last extracted sample is equal to the size of the little finger.