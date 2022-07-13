The SBI opened proceedings due to accusations of its employees in the destruction of important criminal cases

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began proceedings due to information that its employees were destroying materials of criminal proceedings.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

"The SBI emphasizes that all criminal proceedings, including high-profile and important ones: regarding the signing of the "Kharkiv Agreements", the dispersal of the Maidan, the "coal case" and others, are being investigated in full accordance with the previously approved plans and will be brought to court within the specified time ", the Bureau reported.

They added that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Security Intelligence Service (SSU), like other law enforcement agencies, destroyed only certain material carriers of secret information. "The approval of prosecutors for the destruction of such documents is required only in peacetime, while the destruction of classified information in wartime does not require this," the bureau emphasized.

"We emphasize once again that these legitimate actions of the SBI in no way affect the quality and completeness of the investigation of any criminal proceedings," the SBI insists.

What is it about?

On July 7, journalists of the TV channel "Nastoiashchee vremia" reported that representatives of the Security Intelligence Service destroyed important documents on the first day of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office confirmed that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation destroyed part of the materials of various criminal cases. Currently, they are working there to restore the information.

Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security Council, threatened the officials with responsibility for the alleged destruction of materials of important criminal cases.