During the 140 days of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 37 500 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 140 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 37 570 people killed, as well as:

1 649 tanks;

3 832 combat armored vehicles;

839 artillery systems;

247 rocket salvo systems;

109 air defense means;

217 aircraft;

188 helicopters;

678 operational-tactical level drones;

155 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

2 704 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

67 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Mykolaiv.