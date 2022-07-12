Strike aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already struck 1,700 strikes against Russian positions

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that today, July 12, Ukrainian aviation struck Russian ammunition depots in the Pivdennyi-Buh direction, and also destroyed a concentration of occupiers and their equipment in the Izyum and Donetsk directions. Up to 30 pieces of equipment were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the strike aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out 1,700 group strikes on the positions, warehouses, equipment, and manpower of the Russian troops.