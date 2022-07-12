The US is trying to extract two Americans from Russian captivity. They disappeared in the battle near Kharkiv

The United States is working on the release of Americans Alexander Druke and Andy Huynh, who were captured near Kharkiv.
The Washington Post writes about it.
Relatives of one of the soldiers said that officials are working to include the prisoners in the list of persons to be exchanged.
For this purpose, State Department employees "met with representatives of Ukraine and Great Britain to discuss the issue of prisoners."
- Alexander Druke and Andy Huynh were captured during a fierce battle near Kharkiv in the northeast on June 9.