In Ivano-Frankivsk, a native of Russia received 5 years in prison for glorifying Lenin and Stalin

In Ivano-Frankivsk, the court sentenced a woman to 5 years in prison for promoting the totalitarian regime (Part 1, 2 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code) and glorifying Lenin and Stalin.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutorʼs office.

The prosecutor proved in court that the native of Russia, who received Ukrainian citizenship in 2015, systematically and publicly disseminated communist materials and popularized ideas of the revival of the USSR on the Vkontakte social network since 2019. In addition, she justified the criminal totalitarian regime, glorified Lenin and Stalin, and promoted their ideas.

The womanʼs illegal activity was exposed by the regional SBU department.