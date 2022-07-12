The European Space Agency has stopped cooperation with Roskosmos in projects related to Mars

The European Space Agency (ESA) is ending cooperation with Roskosmos in projects exploring Mars.

The head of the agency, Josef Aschbacher, said that this decision was made by the board of directors in connection with sanctions against Russia.

The ESA did this because of the invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine. Roscosmos will no longer be involved in the ExoMars Rover missions. On July 20, ESA will provide information on further actions in these projects with other partners.