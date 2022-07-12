”The punishment will be inevitable.” The Security Council commented on the destruction of important criminal cases by the Security Intelligence Service

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, commented on the alleged destruction by representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation of important criminal case materials.
He said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.
"The punishment will be inevitable. Those people who destroyed these documents, we will have to find out why they did it, who gave them instructions, and where these documents were destroyed. It is one thing if it was in the territory of the city of Kyiv when there were really hot days (February 24-25). It is another matter if it happened outside the capital. Therefore, it is necessary to understand what all this was based on," said Danilov.
- On July 7, the journalists of the "Nastoyastchee Vremya" TV channel reported that on the first day of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation destroyed important documents. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office confirmed that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation destroyed part of the materials of various criminal cases. Currently, they are working there to restore the information.