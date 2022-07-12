”The punishment will be inevitable.” The Security Council commented on the destruction of important criminal cases by the Security Intelligence Service

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, commented on the alleged destruction by representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation of important criminal case materials.

He said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"The punishment will be inevitable. Those people who destroyed these documents, we will have to find out why they did it, who gave them instructions, and where these documents were destroyed. It is one thing if it was in the territory of the city of Kyiv when there were really hot days (February 24-25). It is another matter if it happened outside the capital. Therefore, it is necessary to understand what all this was based on," said Danilov.