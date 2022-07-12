The situation at the front on July 12: the Armed Forces repulse Russian offensive attempts on Siversk and Slovyansk, as well as north of Kharkiv — on Babel maps

The intensity of events at the front has significantly decreased over the past few days. Russian troops are trying to advance on Slovyansk and Siversk in Donetsk oblast, but without success. They are also trying to storm the positions of the Armed Forces north of Kharkiv.

See the situation at the front on July 12 on the Babel maps.

Kharkiv oblast

The Russians continue to shell the populated areas of the oblast along the entire contact line, including Kharkiv.

To the north of Kharkiv, the occupiers are holding positions to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state border.

For several days, Russian troops have been trying to capture Dementiivka, but without success.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported on the attempts of the occupiers to advance from the village of Male Vesele, south of Vesely. This means that Russian troops have completely taken Vesele and neighboring Male Vesele under their control.

Donbas

In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians almost completely captured Bohorodychne.

Every day, the occupiers try to advance along the M03 highway to Krasnopillia and Dolyna, but their attempts are repulsed by the Armed Forces.

Russian troops are trying to develop the offensive from Dovhenke, but also unsuccessfully.

Battles for Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske continue near Siversk.

The Russians tried to advance from Spirny in the direction of the village of Ivano-Daryivka in the direction of Siversk, but the Ukrainian military repulsed the assault.

South

In the south of Ukraine, tactical combat operations continue with mutual shelling without any serious advances by either side.

Kherson oblast