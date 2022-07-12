Ukraine became a member of the NATO interoperability program. What it means?

According to the results of the vote, Ukraine was accepted into the NATO Interoperability Program (MIP), which implements technological cooperation of the armies of the member states of the Alliance.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

From now on, Ukraine, as an associate member of the MIR, has the right to jointly develop and make changes to key NATO standards that relate to the interaction of combat management systems and related standards.

According to the minister, Ukraine has a strong IT potential, as evidenced by the situational awareness system "Delta", which was taken into account when Ukraine was granted membership. This system accompanies Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, notifying them of the location of enemy forces and associated dangers.