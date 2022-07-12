Ukraine became a member of the NATO interoperability program. What it means?

According to the results of the vote, Ukraine was accepted into the NATO Interoperability Program (MIP), which implements technological cooperation of the armies of the member states of the Alliance.
This was announced by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.
From now on, Ukraine, as an associate member of the MIR, has the right to jointly develop and make changes to key NATO standards that relate to the interaction of combat management systems and related standards.
According to the minister, Ukraine has a strong IT potential, as evidenced by the situational awareness system "Delta", which was taken into account when Ukraine was granted membership. This system accompanies Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, notifying them of the location of enemy forces and associated dangers.
"For Ukraine, the granting of the status of a member of the MIP is a landmark decision. Now Ukraine can strengthen cooperation with the Alliance and countries outside NATO. This decision shows success and progress in the development of Ukraineʼs capacity for situational awareness in the world," emphasized the head of the Center for Innovations and Development of Defense Technologies, Colonel Marat Utyushev.
Ukraine has already been informed about the acquisition of membership through official diplomatic channels. Also, the flag of Ukraine will be included in the design template of all MIP documents.