Ukraine received $1.7 billion from the US government for medical salaries

The Ukrainian budget received an irrevocable $1.7 billion grant from the World Bank Trust Fund and the US Agency for International Development. These funds will be used for the salaries of doctors.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

According to the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, this support will provide hospitals with the funds needed to implement the medical guarantee program, including salary payments.

The Ministry of Health also reminded that since the beginning of the year, 74 billion hryvnias have been transferred to medical institutions under the Medical Guarantee Program.