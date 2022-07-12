Near Mykolaiv, a Russian rocket hit the boiler room, and there was a gas leak on the spot

In the city of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv oblast, a gas leak occurred due to a missile strike on the boiler house. One person died on the spot.
This was reported by the press center of Operational Command South.
Information about the scale of destruction and victims is being clarified.
- We will remind you that on the morning of July 12, Russia again launched a massive missile attack on Mykolaiv. Rockets hit two medical institutions and residential buildings. According to preliminary data, there were no victims. In total, the occupying forces fired 19 rockets into the city. At least 12 people were injured.