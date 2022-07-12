Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repelled the assault of the Russians in three directions. Enemy intelligence is expected to intensify on the border with Belarus

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of 18:00 on July 12. The situation at the front is as follows:

Enemy intelligence may become more active in the Volyn and Polissia directions in the border areas with Belarus.

in the border areas with Belarus. In the Sivershchyna direction in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, Russia continues to maintain its units that shelled Starykov and Nova Sloboda in Sumy oblast and Mykolaivka and Karpovichi in Chernihiv oblast with artillery. In this direction, the enemy is actively using drones and means of radio-electronic warfare.

In the Kharkiv direction , Russian troops fired artillery at Kharkiv, Sosnivka, Stara Hnylitsa, Ukrainka, Zamulivka, Petrivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Korobochkine, Prudyanka, Chornohlazivka, Kutuzivka, Stary Saltiv, Nove, Bayrak, Dementiivka, and Zolochiv. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled several assaults in the Dementiivka area and forced the Russians to withdraw.

In the Slovyansk direction , the Russian army shelled Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Barvinkove, Husarivka, Velika Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmitrivka, Khrestishche, Nikopol, Sulihivka, and Kostyantynivka. The Russians stormed near Krasnopillia, Dovhenke, Mazanivka, and Ivanivka. The Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the occupiers and forced them to flee. Similarly, a Russian reconnaissance attempt ended with a battle near Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian military shelled Ukrainian positions near Mayaki, Raigorodka, Kryvya Luka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Pryshyb. The Russians also struck from aircraft near Serebryanka and Spirne.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russian army fired artillery at Berestove, Soledar, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, and Mayorsk. They fired from aviation near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vershyna and Yakovlivka. The Russians tried to advance in the direction of Spirne — Ivano-Daryivka but retreated with losses.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions , Russian troops shelled Ukrainian positions along the contact line. An airstrike was also carried out near Novoandriivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines and is also conducting aerial reconnaissance. The Russians shelled Oleksandrivka, Nova Zoria, Osokorivka, Velyka Kostromka, Murakhivka, Lubomyrivka, Polyana, Partizansky, Blagodatny, Kalynivka, Ternivka, and Prybuzke with barrel artillery.

the enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines and is also conducting aerial reconnaissance. The Russians shelled Oleksandrivka, Nova Zoria, Osokorivka, Velyka Kostromka, Murakhivka, Lubomyrivka, Polyana, Partizansky, Blagodatny, Kalynivka, Ternivka, and Prybuzke with barrel artillery. In the Black Sea, six carriers of high-precision weapons of the Russian Federation are in readiness for missile strikes.