Valeriya Yezhova from Kyiv, the world champion in checkers among girls under 10 years old. She offered everyone who wanted to play checkers with her and donate money in case of her winning. In this way, the girl collected 21 000 — she transferred the money to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by volunteer Serhiy Prytula. He noted that everyone who played with Valeria lost.