The other permit was issued for hunting dolphins in the Faroe Islands. Animal rights defenders oppose it

In the Faroe Islands, after the scandal, they still issued an annual permit for hunting dolphins. This time for 500 animals.

CNN writes about it.

The dolphin hunt takes place during the whale hunt, which has become a tradition for the islanders. Human rights activists criticize the way the animals are killed by slitting the neck and cutting the carotid artery, but authorities continue to describe the whales and dolphins as "valuable food" for local residents.

“The meat from every whaling hunt is a large amount of valuable food that is given away for free in the local communities where the whaling takes place. The meat of 1 400 dolphins [...] was also distributed to participants in the hunt and to the local community," the Faroe Islands government said last year.

Last year, there was a scandal in the Faroe Islands in connection with such hunting. After all, then a group of hunters drove and killed a group of more than 1 400 dolphins, which significantly exceeded the quota. At the same time, they stated that there were only 200 dolphins. Because of this, many in the country condemned such permits, and called on the government to stop hunting dolphins.