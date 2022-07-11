The Ukrainian football championship will begin in August. Matches will be suspended during the air raid alarm

The Ukrainian football championship will start on August 23.

This was announced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Vadym Gutzait.

He noted that matches will be played without spectators, with the permission of local military administrations and with mandatory observance of all safety rules.

A mandatory condition is a place for shelter equipped by all standards. During an air raid alert, matches will be stopped so that football players, coaches and the entire state go to shelter.

Also, representatives of local military administrations, medical teams and emergency services will be present at the matches.