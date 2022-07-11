Almost 80% of the population was evacuated from the Kyiv-controlled part of Donetsk oblast

About 340,000 people remained in Donetsk oblast, all the rest had already evacuated to the territory of other regions.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk oblast military administration, announced this on the air of telethon.

"On February 24, 1.67 million people permanently lived in the controlled part of the oblast, and now there are about 340,000 Ukrainians left there," Kyrylenko noted, adding that 252 Donetsk residents were evacuated from the Bakhmut and Pokrovske districts over the past 24 hours.

According to the head of the oblast military administration, the route, equipment and everything necessary for the evacuation of the population have already been established, but the problems with the places of temporary stay of the evacuated residents of Donetsk still need to be resolved.