The sale of alcoholic beverages and alcohol-based substances has been banned in Donetsk oblast.

The corresponding order was published on the website of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

From July 11, the sale of alcohol and alcohol-containing substances will be stopped on the territory of Donetsk oblast, which is controlled by Ukraine, with the exception of drugs included in the State Register and disinfectants.

Patrols are organized in the oblast to monitor compliance with this ban.