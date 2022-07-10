Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov: In the next few years, weʼll see the disintegration of Russia into several countries

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov is sure that in the next few years we will see the disintegration of the Russian Federation into different countries — Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, etc.

He said this in an interview with The Times.

According to him, the democratic world has united to defeat Russia, and this war will finally put an end to the empire.

"We are sure that an anti-Kremlin coalition has been born. Our partners in London, Washington and other capitals invest in us not only money, but also the hopes of their people that we will make the Kremlin lose. We must win this war together," Reznikov said.

He added that even Putinʼs old alliances with Hungary and Kazakhstan have fallen apart. And he gave as an example the promise of the President of Kazakhstan Tokayev to support sanctions against Russia and his refusal to recognize the "Donetsk/Luhansk Peopleʼs Republics". This caused a trade war between the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan. Its culmination was that Moscow closed a key pipeline for Kazakh oil.

"I am sure that in the next few years we will see calls for sovereignty from the countries that are now part of Russia. The Russian Federation will end its existence, other countries — Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, etc. — will emerge," Reznikov emphasized.