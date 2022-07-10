Morning summary of the General Staff: The enemy decreased activity in Donetsk oblast, the Armed Forces hit warehouses near Chornobayivka

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 a.m. on July 10:
- In the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled areas near Bachivsk, Myropyllya, Volodymyrivka, Vovkivka, and Volfyny (Sumy oblast). Airstrikes were also carried out near the last two.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kharkiv city, the settlements of Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Korobochkine, Ivanivka, Dementiivka, Sosnivka, Rubizhne, and Slatine with artillery of various calibers. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Verkhniy Saltov. From the territory of the Belgorod oblast, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv with an "Iskander" cruise missile.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy conducted reconnaissance by battle in the Dolyna area, was unsuccessful, and retreated. The areas of Dolyna, Dibrovny, Mazanivka, Bogorodychny, Adamivka, Andriivka, Virnopilly, Veliky Komyshuvakha, Krasnopilly, and Novaya Dmytrivka were shelled from barrel and rocket artillery.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the movement of individual units to the region of Bilogorivka was noticed. The settlements of Siversk, Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and Bilogorivka were shelled with mortars, barrel artillery, and tanks. Airstrikes near Slovyansk, Siversk and Serebryanka.
- The occupiers did not take any active actions in the Bakhmut direction. Enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Vershina, Zaytseve, Pokrovske, Vesele, Ivano-Daryivka and Vuglehirska TPP settlements. Airstrikes were carried out near Berestovo and Spirny.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivsk, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhya directions, with the aim of restraining, the enemy launched artillery fire in the areas of Opytne, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Pavlivka, Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Komar, Gulyaipole, Orihiv, Mali Shcherbaki, and Poltavka. The Russians carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kamianka, Maly Shcherbaki and Novoandriivka.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Lozovoy, Posad Pokrovsky, Ukrainka, Partyzansky, Lyubomirivka, Kobzartsiv, and Shiroky with barrel artillery.
- The enemy keeps up to three carriers of high-precision weapons in readiness for launching missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.
- Ukrainian missile and artillery units made two strikes on command posts, accumulation of equipment and field ammunition depots of the enemy in the Chornobayivka area. The losses of the Russian occupiers are being specified.