EUObserver: The EU has decided to build a secure bunker for negotiations in Brussels for €8 million

The European Union has decided to build a special secure bunker in Brussels for secret negotiations. It is planned to spend €8 million on it.

EUObserver writes about this with reference to documents related to this project.

It is planned that up to 100 people will be able to stay in the bunker. Leaders of EU member states will be able to gather there, as well as meetings at a lower level.

The bunker will not have internet, but there will be internal conferencing technology with a large screen and microphones connected to equally secure booths for 30 interpreters. Both the meeting hall and the cabins will be placed in a NATO-certified insulating frame.

Before entering the bunker, meeting participants will be forced to leave all electronic gadgets: from phones to hearing aids.