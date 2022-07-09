The petition on the legalization of same-sex marriages has received 25,000 signatures. Zelensky will consider it further

The petition on the legalization of same-sex marriages in Ukraine has received the necessary number of signatures for consideration by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

This is stated on the petition page.

The petition was posted on June 3, and within a month it gathered the required number of votes. "At this time, every day can be the last. Let people of the same sex get the opportunity to create a family and have a confirming official document. They need the same rights as traditional couples," writes the author of the petition.

According to the law, a petition addressed to the president, after gaining 25,000 votes, must be considered within 3 months from the day of its publication.