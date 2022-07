Around 10:05 a.m., there was a loud explosion in Kharkiv. The head of the oblast military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Russians launched a missile attack on a residential area of the city.

Four people received light injuries from the blast wave. All rescue services are working at the scene.

"The Russian occupiers act insidiously and unpredictably, trying to intimidate the civilian population. Be careful, stay in safe places," Sinehubov added.