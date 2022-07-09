British intelligence: For the offensive, Russia collects equipment from the 1950s

According to British intelligence, Russia is transferring reserve forces from all over the country and pulling them up to the border of Ukraine in order to use them for an offensive in the future. Most of the new infantry units are deployed with MT-LB armored vehicles removed from long-term storage. They will be used as the main transport.

Previously, MT-LBs were in service as support equipment and were considered unsuitable for most advanced infantry transport tasks by the Russians.

In the 1950s, these armored vehicles were developed as artillery tractors, so they have very limited armor and are only equipped with a machine gun for protection.

Back in February, at the beginning of the offensive, Russia used in the first echelons BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles with armor up to 33 mm, equipped with a powerful 30 mm automatic cannon and an anti-tank missile launcher.

Despite the denials of the Russian authorities, it is clear that the Kremlin is beginning to massively use outdated and inappropriate equipment.