60% of houses must be built from scratch. The head of military administration Stryuk spoke about the situation in Sievierodonetsk

Russian troops completely destroyed most of Sievierodonetskʼs infrastructure, more than half of the residential buildings cannot be restored.

The head of the military-civilian administration of the city, Oleksandr Stryuk, told about it.

According to him, the central sewage collector was seriously damaged, the pumping stations were destroyed, Russian heavy artillery fire damaged water intakes.

"All this needs capital restoration, replacement, modernization. Without de-occupation, return to control of Ukraine, re-planning of the city, and capital restoration of the infrastructure, this cannot be done," he said.

He added that the humanitarian situation in Sievierodonetsk, in particular, its sanitary component, is catastrophic.

Oleksandr Stryuk believes that most of the objects in the city will have to be built from scratch because the Russian army destroyed residential quarters with artillery, aviation, and tanks.

"There were facts when Russian tanks shot several five-story buildings standing one behind the other, just to clear the positions and hit the Ukrainian Armed Forces directly... 80-90% of the housing stock is damaged. 60% are simply unusable, they require demolition and complete reconstruction," said the head of the Sievierodonetsk military administration.