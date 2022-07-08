In Bakhmut and Siversk, Russian shelling killed five civilians and seriously wounded a child

During the shelling of Bakhmut and Siversk, Donetsk oblast, on July 7 and 8, Russian troops killed five civilians and seriously injured a child.

This is reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

After heavy Russian shelling of these cities, five civilians died in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The occupiersʼ shells injured three people, including a 12-year-old boy. Now he is in the hospital in an extremely serious condition.

The houses of local residents were destroyed, and civilian cars were also damaged by shelling.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.