The Rada obliged the mass media to provide protection and insurance to journalists working at the front and in the occupied territories

On July 8, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on additional protection guarantees for media workers working in war zones and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

271 MPs voted for the relevant bill.

This law supplements Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Support of Mass Media and Social Protection of Journalists."

From now on, mass media are obliged to insure, at their own expense, media workers who are deployed to work in areas of hostilities and/or temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. They should also provide such workers with first-aid kits and means of protection against firearms and shrapnel injuries.