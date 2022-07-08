The Embassy of Belgium in Kyiv will resume work from next week

The Embassy of Belgium in Kyiv will resume its work on July 11. The new ambassador Peter Van De Velde will come to Ukraine.

This is reported by The Brussels Times and Euractiv.

The decision was made after a risk assessment by the ministries of foreign affairs and defense of the country. It is indicated that the resumption of the work of the embassy will allow establishing closer contacts with the Ukrainian authorities in the context of security, EU membership and the company for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in which the Belgian side participates.

As for the ambassador, Pieter Van De Velde will replace Axel Lennarts, whose term of office is expiring.