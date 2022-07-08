Gogol Bordello, KAZKA and Serhiy Zhadan released a joint music video in support of Ukraine

The American international punk rock band Gogol Bordello presented a music video for the song Forces of Victory, which was recorded together with the writer and musician Serhiy Zhadan and the vocalist of the band KAZKA.

The song is dedicated to Ukraineʼs war for independence from Russia. Gogol Bordello notes that this song is a signal of inspiration to all defenders of Ukraine.

Gogol Bordello has been conducting a pro-Ukrainian information campaign in social networks since the beginning of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Musicians collect funds for medical aid to injured Ukrainians, tactical medical equipment for the wounded and other necessary items. In June, Gogol Bordello released a clip dedicated to Territorial Defense.