The SBI denied information about the destruction of high-profile case materials at the beginning of the Russian invasion

The day before, the media spread the information that allegedly at the beginning of the Russian invasion, the State Bureau of Investigation destroyed the materials of a number of high-profile criminal proceedings. Among them, cases were mentioned about the signing of the "Kharkiv Agreements", the dispersal of the Maidan and the purchase of coal.

The SBI has officially stated that this information is false, as none of the mentioned cases have been destroyed.

"All materials have been preserved, and the proceedings are being investigated in accordance with the previously approved plans and will be brought to court in due time. Even more, some "destroyed" proceedings, according to journalists, have already been completed and submitted to court in the last three months," informed SBI.

The SBI reminded that only the original materials of the Bureau are sent to the court in recent months: