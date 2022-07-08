NASA officially condemned Russia for deploying the flags of terrorists “LDPR” on the ISS

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) condemned the act of the Russian cosmonauts, who unfurled the flags of terrorist organizations "LDPR" on the ISS.

This is reported by The Verge.

"NASA strongly condemns Russiaʼs use of the International Space Station for political purposes to support its war against Ukraine, which is fundamentally at odds with the stationʼs primary function among its 15 participating nations to advance science and develop technology for peaceful purposes," said NASA spokeswoman Jackie McGuinness.