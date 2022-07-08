In Japan, after the suicide of a reality show participant, responsibility for cyberbullying has increased

In Japan, an amendment to the law has entered into force, which strengthens responsibility for insults on the Internet and increases the statute of limitations from one to three years, reports Kyodo News.

Now, for intimidation and insults on the Internet, the offender faces up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 300 000 yen (equivalent to $2 200).

Before the adoption of this amendment, liability was assumed in the form of detention for up to 30 days or a fine of up to 10 thousand yen.

The informative reason for the legislative changes was the suicide of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old participant of the reality show "House with a Terrace", who was subjected to cyberbullying.