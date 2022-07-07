The government appointed the commissioner for resettlement issues and approved the candidacy of the new head of the Chernivtsi State Administration

During the meeting on July 7, the Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel appointments. In particular, the commissioner for IDPs in Ukraine.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

The government has appointed Pavel Kozyrev as the commissioner for internally displaced people. He will also hold the position of Deputy Minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers identified a candidate for the position of the new head of the Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration — Ruslan Zaparaniuk. He currently heads the Chernivtsi branch of Oschadbank.

On June 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Serhii Osadchuk, the head of the Chernivtsi oblast military administration.