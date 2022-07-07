The Godfather and Misery star James Caan has died

Actor James Caan, who played Sonny Corleone in the 1972 film epic The Godfather, has died at the age of 82.

This news was made public on his Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6th. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement said.

James Caan was born in 1940 in the Bronx, New York, in the family of a butcher. Caan initially dreamed of a career as a football player but became interested in acting after studying at Hofstra University in New York State, where he met Francis Ford Coppola.

James Caan originally auditioned for the role of Michael Corleone in Coppolaʼs The Godfather, but the role eventually went to Al Pacino. Caan played the older brother of the Corleone family, Sonny, in the film epic. Another of his famous roles is Paul Sheldon in Rob Reinerʼs American thriller Misery.