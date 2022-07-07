The “James Webb” space telescope photographed the most distant depths of the universe

The "James Webb" space telescope during testing took a picture of distant space. Scientists say this is one of the most profound images of the universe.

This is reported by Space.com.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released this image on July 6. The image is a composite of 72 images taken by the James Webb Precision Targeting Sensor with a 32-hour exposure over eight days in May.

This is a test image. The sensor made it a false color during testing. The telescopeʼs near-infrared camera focused on a star called HD147980, while James Webb itself spun from side to side like an airplane.

The image shows the cosmos in a color scheme from white to red. White shades show objects that emit the brightest infrared light, and reds show dimmer objects.

In the image you can see several stars that flash and resemble a plus sign. The rest are galaxies.

"The faintest blobs in this image are exactly the types of faint galaxies that Webb will study in its first year of science operations," said telescope scientist Jane Rigby.

A team of specialists is finishing putting the telescope into operation and plans to show the first full-fledged scientific images on July 12.