”Skhemy”: The places of mass burials in Staryi Krym have doubled

The places of mass burials in the village of Staryi Krym near Mariupol have doubled compared to the beginning of May.

The Skhemy project published satellite images from Planet Labs for June 24 and May 8. They can be used to compare the scale of burials.

According to the Mariupol City Council, more than 15,000 citizens may be buried in Staryi Krym. Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, explains the increase in the number of burials by the fact that the occupiers began to dismantle the rubble of multi-story buildings that were damaged and destroyed by the Russian army.