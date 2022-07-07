The European Parliament allowed refugees to use Ukrainian driving licenses in the EU

On June 7, the deputies of the European Parliament allowed Ukrainian refugees to use a national driverʼs license. It should not be exchanged for a European one.

This is stated on the website of the European Parliament.

561 deputies voted for, 6 against, 5 more abstained.

From now on, Ukrainians who fled the war to the EU and received temporary protection status do not need to exchange their license for a European driverʼs license or take a re-examination. If the driverʼs license is stolen or the refugee loses it, the European Union will be able to issue new European driving licenses, provided that the person confirms that he had a valid driverʼs license in Ukraine. A certificate is also required that a person is physically and mentally able to drive a car.

Ukrainian refugees who worked as truck and bus drivers will be able to confirm in the EU their certificates of professional suitability, issued in Ukraine, after passing a short training course and an exam.

Further, this decision of the European Parliament must be officially approved by the Council of the EU. It will enter into force five days after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.