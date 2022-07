The European Parliament voted to provide Ukraine with EU macro-financial assistance to meet urgent budgetary needs in the amount of one billion euros.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The decision was made in an unprecedentedly short time and now it must be supported by the Council of the European Union, after which it will enter into force.

This money will be used to finance priority budgetary needs and, in general, to ensure financial stability in Ukraine.