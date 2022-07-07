The Russians launched a missile attack on the central part of Kramatorsk city. There are victims

On the afternoon of July 7, the Russian army carried out an air strike on the center of Kramatorsk in Donetsk oblast. There are casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported about this.

"Air missile attack on the central part of Kramatorsk. There are victims. We are investigating the consequences, rescue services are working. Stay in shelters, the danger has not passed," he wrote.

After the occupation of Donetsk, Kramatorsk became the temporary center of Donetsk oblast.