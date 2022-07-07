ISW: the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to create conditions for a counteroffensive on Kherson

Ukrainian troops continue to create conditions for a counteroffensive on Kherson, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests.

Geolocation satellite images show that Ukrainian troops struck Russian positions around Kherson City International Airport in the Chornobayivka area.

Also, NASA FIRMS remote sensing data showed a large number of fires along the borders of Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Geolocation footage shows Ukrainian and Russian forces conducting artillery fire in the Snigurivka and Andriivka areas on the border of the Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The Institute notes that on July 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian ammunition warehouse at the Kherson railway station.

"Ukrainian forces continue to create conditions for a counteroffensive on the Kherson oblast," the analysts said.