An explosion rang out in occupied Skadovsk, there are dead and wounded

An explosion rang out near a residential building in occupied Skadovsk. At least one person died, four were injured.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Yakovlev, who is currently in the territory controlled by Ukraine, told Suspilne about this.

"One person died, four were injured, including a child. Perhaps there are still victims, but no one else asked for help. The house was badly damaged: the roof was destroyed, the wall was badly damaged, the windows were broken," he said.

According to local residents, three missiles flew over the city, and then explosions rang out in the air and smoke was visible. After that, people heard explosions directly in Skadovsk and behind it.