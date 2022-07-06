The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka declared the country bankrupt. The president asks Putin for help

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said that his country is bankrupt.

This is reported by the CNN channel.

Wickremesinghe informed the deputies about the "difficult" negotiations with the International Monetary Fund regarding the recovery of the countryʼs economy.

"We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country. Therefore, we have to face a more difficult and complicated situation than previous negotiations. Due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan on our debt sustainability to (the IMF) separately," Wickremesinghe told parliament.

The President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, called the President of Russia and asked for help in importing fuel.

"Had a very productive telecon with Russian President, Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his gvt to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to Sri Lanka in defeating the current econ challenges," Rajapaksa tweeted.

He also asked Putin to resume the work of the Russian company "Aeroflot" in Sri Lanka.