The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the frontline as of 18:00 on June 6:
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the Belarusian armed forces cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel oblasts, coordinate positions, check control points, and conduct radio-electronic reconnaissance.
- There are no significant changes in the Sivershchyna direction. The Russians conduct aerial reconnaissance with drones.
- In the Kharkiv direction, Russia maintains troops from the Western Military District, shelling the districts of Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Novy, Pytomnyk, Tsyrkuny, Petrivka, and Mospanove. The troops of the Russian Federation were beaten by the air force near Rubizhne. The Armed Forces repulsed the assault in the direction of Kozachia Lopan — Sosnivka.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russian army is preparing to advance in the direction of Izyum — Slovyansk. The Russians shelled the districts of Dibrivne, Krasnopillia, Husarivka, Barvinkove, Karnaukhivka, and Velika Komyshuvakha with barrel artillery and multiple rocket systems. The Armed Forces repulsed the offensive in the direction of Dovhenke — Mazanivka. The Russians retreated with losses.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to capture Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka. The Russians shelled the Slovyansk and Verkhnokamyansk regions with barrel and jet artillery and carried out airstrikes near Tetyanivka and Sydorove.
- In the Bakhmut direction, Russia is trying to take full control of the Bakhmut — Lysychansk route. Russian troops shelled Spirne, Vyimka and Vesele with artillery. In the Myronivka — Luhansk and Holmivsk — Novoluhansk directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the offensive of the Russian troops and forced the occupiers to withdraw.
- In the Avdiikav, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Russia also struck from aircraft near Maryinka.
- In the South Buh direction, the Russian army is trying to hold the occupied lines, and is also shelling Ukrainian troops in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Ukrainka, Lucha, Mykolaivske, Zoria, Polyana, and Bila Krynytsia.
- At sea, Russia keeps four carriers of high-precision weapons ready for missile strikes.
- Russian troops fighting in Ukraine record total drunkenness. Forced mobilization, which continues in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, significantly demoralizes the occupiers of the Russian Federation.