In Kyiv, the downpour flooded the streets

In Kyiv, a number of streets were in water due to a thunderstorm.

In Telegram channels, local residents publish videos of flooding.

In Kyivavtodor, before the start of the downpour, it was reported that storm drains in places of possible flooding were additionally cleaned. On the eve of the rain, hydro services additionally cleaned the low places.

City officials also announced that utility services will be on duty at places of possible flooding. But some streets were still in water.