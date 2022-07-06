In Canada, military personnel were allowed to dye their hair, wear skirts, and have facial tattoos

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is introducing updated military dress and personal grooming regulations.

The new rules were published on the website of the Ministry of National Defense.

Under the new rules, which will come into effect in September, CAF members are allowed to dye their hair and grow it to any length, and have facial tattoos, among other things.

Canada Defense Ministry says the changes are intended to "support respect, diversity and inclusion" in the military.

But these innovations have many caveats. For example, unnatural hair color is allowed "if it does not interfere with the performance of official duties."

“Bright hair can have a negative impact during field operations or training. Managers are invited to discuss this with their teams and find a simple, appropriate way to accommodate, for example, a scarf to cover the hair," says the website of the Canadian Ministry of Defence.

The Canadian military will be able to grow their hair to any length, but it will have to be tied back if it is below the shoulders. The hairstyle should also allow wearing headgear, in particular, a beret, and not obstruct vision.

Facial hair can also be grown to any length as long as it is well-groomed and symmetrical. Commanders will still have the authority to order soldiers to shave or not grow facial hair, depending on security and military operations.

The backpack can be slung over one shoulder, but only on the left so that the right-hand remains free for greetings.

"A uniform does not define discipline or operational effectiveness, just as the color or length of your hair does not define your dedication or professional competence," General Wayne Eyre, Canadian Chief of Defense Staff, said on the Armed Forcesʼ official website.

In addition, in the Canadian army, they were allowed to choose whether to wear skirts or pants. According to the current dress code, only women are allowed to wear skirts and blouses as part of their uniforms. The updated rules allow men to wear these items as well.