The Ministry of Health named official losses among medics during the war. Doctors in the occupied territories were promised support

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that only according to official data, Russian troops killed 14 medical workers and wounded 48.

Speaking at the Ukrinform media center, he said that since the beginning of the war, 817 health care facilities have been damaged by enemy shells. 122 institutions were completely destroyed — at least UAH 35 billion is needed to restore them. 85 civilian ambulances were destroyed, 105 cars were captured by the Russians.

Liashko added that there are 469 health care facilities in the occupied territories.