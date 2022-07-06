The occupiers blocked Viber in the territories occupied by themselves in the Kherson oblast

The occupiers have blocked the work of the Viber messenger on the territory of the Kherson oblast not controlled by Ukraine.

"Babel" was informed about this in the press service of Viber.

"Yesterday we learned that Viber is blocked by the self-proclaimed authorities of the temporarily occupied Kherson oblast. This step cuts off hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from communication with their families, from sources of truthful information on the channels of state institutions and Ukrainian mass media, from access to critical services, for example, banking services." — was in the message.

They added that the messenger team is doing everything possible to continue to provide users in the temporarily occupied territories with the opportunity to communicate with each other and with their loved ones.