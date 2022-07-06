The reconstruction of Mariupol is estimated at more than $14 billion

The reconstruction of Mariupol will cost more than $14 billion, and the complete restoration of the city will take seven to ten years. This was announced by the mayor, Vadym Boichenko, the City Council reports.
According to him, 1 356 high-rise buildings were destroyed or damaged in the city due to the war. Also, 40% of private houses were bombed, most of them cannot be reconstructed.
Experts preliminarily estimate the cost of infrastructure restoration at more than $14 billion, assuming that 220,000 people will live there. The final amount will be called after the assessment of the destroyed buildings, which is possible after de-occupation. The European Investment Bank and a large Ukrainian business have already declared their readiness to help in reconstruction.
"We cooperate with various experts from cities that were destroyed during the Second World War. These are Gdansk, Warsaw, Dresden, Rotterdam. We study their reconstruction experience. We hope that there will be a separate chapter for Mariupol in the "Marshalʼs plan" for the whole country. I believe that together we will revive Mariupol and make it even better." — informed Vadym Boychenko.
- Mariupol was defended for 82 days, until the last, the defenders of the city concentrated the enemyʼs forces at the Azovstal plant in order to buy time for the Armed Forces in other directions and positions. On May 16, the evacuation of soldiers from the plant began. They were transported to occupied Olenivka. Further, with the assistance of Ukrainian intelligence and international organizations, they should be exchanged. Currently, the occupiers are taking the surviving vehicles, as well as steel and various equipment, from Mariupol to Donetsk. Meanwhile, no one cares about the improvement of the city.