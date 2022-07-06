The reconstruction of Mariupol is estimated at more than $14 billion

The reconstruction of Mariupol will cost more than $14 billion, and the complete restoration of the city will take seven to ten years. This was announced by the mayor, Vadym Boichenko, the City Council reports.

According to him, 1 356 high-rise buildings were destroyed or damaged in the city due to the war. Also, 40% of private houses were bombed, most of them cannot be reconstructed.

Experts preliminarily estimate the cost of infrastructure restoration at more than $14 billion, assuming that 220,000 people will live there. The final amount will be called after the assessment of the destroyed buildings, which is possible after de-occupation. The European Investment Bank and a large Ukrainian business have already declared their readiness to help in reconstruction.

"We cooperate with various experts from cities that were destroyed during the Second World War. These are Gdansk, Warsaw, Dresden, Rotterdam. We study their reconstruction experience. We hope that there will be a separate chapter for Mariupol in the "Marshalʼs plan" for the whole country. I believe that together we will revive Mariupol and make it even better." — informed Vadym Boychenko.